Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 3.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

