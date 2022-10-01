Investors Research Corp Has $249,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

