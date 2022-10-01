Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $832,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

