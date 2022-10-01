Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

