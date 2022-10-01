Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $527,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

