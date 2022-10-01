Monument Capital Management Invests $289,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

