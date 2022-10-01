Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

INTC stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

