Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE opened at $121.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

