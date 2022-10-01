CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

