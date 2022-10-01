CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 302,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,066 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

