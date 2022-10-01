Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. MKM Partners raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

