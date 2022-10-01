Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $36,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

