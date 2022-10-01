Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

