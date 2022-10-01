Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,846 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

