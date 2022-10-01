Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 95.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $243.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $242.70 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

