Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $4,148,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

