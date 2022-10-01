Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $4,148,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

