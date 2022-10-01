Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,512.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 220,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217,579 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $470,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66.

