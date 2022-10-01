Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

