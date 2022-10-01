Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Reduced by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $323.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.66. The company has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

