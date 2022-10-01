Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,509 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %
BMY opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BMY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
