Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 227 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 109,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 35,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LMT opened at $386.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

