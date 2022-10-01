Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

