Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $58,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 197,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 702,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ABT opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

