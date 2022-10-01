Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.