Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 5,587 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

