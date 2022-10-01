CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

