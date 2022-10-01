Round Table Services LLC Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

