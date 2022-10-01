iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average is $409.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

