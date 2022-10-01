Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $257.30 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average is $297.72.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

