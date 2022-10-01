Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

ADBE stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.41. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

