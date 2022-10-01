HNP Capital LLC Sells 47,057 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,057 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.