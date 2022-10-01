Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Trimmed by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 556.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,808 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

