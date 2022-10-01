Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,378.57.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

