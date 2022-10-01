Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.8% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 456,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.