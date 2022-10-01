2,074 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $77.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

