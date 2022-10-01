Investors Research Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.33%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.