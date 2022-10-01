Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8,512.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,579 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

