iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $197.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

