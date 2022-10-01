SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,382,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

