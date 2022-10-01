Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

