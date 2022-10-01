Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 280,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,749,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 267,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

PEP opened at $163.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

