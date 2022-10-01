Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

