G&S Capital LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.16 and a 200-day moving average of $517.66. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

