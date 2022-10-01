UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 52,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

