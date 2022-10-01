Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 39,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 43,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

