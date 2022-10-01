Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

