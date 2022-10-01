Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

