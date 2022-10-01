Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

