The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3,122.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 122,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 67,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

