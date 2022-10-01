Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $235.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average is $235.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

